India News | Footwear Hurled at BJP MLC: Unidentified Maratha Activists Booked in Indapur

Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) Some unidentified Maratha quota activists were booked for allegedly throwing footwear at BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Indapur in Pune, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Padalkar was on his way to meet milk producers seeking a hike in prices, the official said.

Maratha quota activists were observing a hunger strike nearby and a video showed some of them hurling footwear at Padalkar, before police escorted the MLC to safety, he said.

"A case has been registered against unidentified Maratha activists who were on a hunger strike. We are checking CCTV footage of the area as part of the probe," Inspector Dilip Pawar of Indapur police station said.

An OBC leader said members of the community called for a bandh (shutdown) in Indapur on Monday to protest against the attack on Padalkar.

