India News | Footwear Hurled at BJP MLC: Unidentified Maratha Activists Booked in Indapur

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Some unidentified Maratha quota activists were booked for allegedly throwing footwear at BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Indapur in Pune, a police official said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 11, 2023 08:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Footwear Hurled at BJP MLC: Unidentified Maratha Activists Booked in Indapur
India | Representational Image

Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) Some unidentified Maratha quota activists were booked for allegedly throwing footwear at BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Indapur in Pune, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Padalkar was on his way to meet milk producers seeking a hike in prices, the official said.

Also Read | Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ To Be Launched in India Soon; Check Out Expected Specs, Price and Launch Date.

Maratha quota activists were observing a hunger strike nearby and a video showed some of them hurling footwear at Padalkar, before police escorted the MLC to safety, he said.

"A case has been registered against unidentified Maratha activists who were on a hunger strike. We are checking CCTV footage of the area as part of the probe," Inspector Dilip Pawar of Indapur police station said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Sexually Harassing College Student of Delhi University College.

An OBC leader said members of the community called for a bandh (shutdown) in Indapur on Monday to protest against the attack on Padalkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like

India News | Footwear Hurled at BJP MLC: Unidentified Maratha Activists Booked in Indapur

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Some unidentified Maratha quota activists were booked for allegedly throwing footwear at BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Indapur in Pune, a police official said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 11, 2023 08:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Footwear Hurled at BJP MLC: Unidentified Maratha Activists Booked in Indapur
India | Representational Image

Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) Some unidentified Maratha quota activists were booked for allegedly throwing footwear at BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Indapur in Pune, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Padalkar was on his way to meet milk producers seeking a hike in prices, the official said.

Also Read | Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ To Be Launched in India Soon; Check Out Expected Specs, Price and Launch Date.

Maratha quota activists were observing a hunger strike nearby and a video showed some of them hurling footwear at Padalkar, before police escorted the MLC to safety, he said.

"A case has been registered against unidentified Maratha activists who were on a hunger strike. We are checking CCTV footage of the area as part of the probe," Inspector Dilip Pawar of Indapur police station said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Sexually Harassing College Student of Delhi University College.

An OBC leader said members of the community called for a bandh (shutdown) in Indapur on Monday to protest against the attack on Padalkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like

Pune, Dec 11 (PTI) Some unidentified Maratha quota activists were booked for allegedly throwing footwear at BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar in Indapur in Pune, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when Padalkar was on his way to meet milk producers seeking a hike in prices, the official said.

Also Read | Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ To Be Launched in India Soon; Check Out Expected Specs, Price and Launch Date.

Maratha quota activists were observing a hunger strike nearby and a video showed some of them hurling footwear at Padalkar, before police escorted the MLC to safety, he said.

"A case has been registered against unidentified Maratha activists who were on a hunger strike. We are checking CCTV footage of the area as part of the probe," Inspector Dilip Pawar of Indapur police station said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Sexually Harassing College Student of Delhi University College.

An OBC leader said members of the community called for a bandh (shutdown) in Indapur on Monday to protest against the attack on Padalkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Mp CM
500K+ searches
Article 370
200K+ searches
Barcelona vs Girona
100K+ searches
370 Article
50K+ searches
Abrogation
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023

Rishabh Pant All Set to Make Comeback in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals Confirm Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter's Return: Report

  • Rajinikanth Birthday: #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth Trends on X as Fans Wish Thalaivar Ahead of His 73rd Birthday

  • How To Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabbadi League 2023 Game Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of PKL Match With Timing in IST

  • Delhi Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Sexually Harassing College Student of Delhi University College

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Mp CM
    500K+ searches
    Article 370
    200K+ searches
    Barcelona vs Girona
    100K+ searches
    370 Article
    50K+ searches
    Abrogation
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot