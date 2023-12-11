New Delhi, December 11: Chinese smartphone maker Realme seems to be gearing up to launch its next-generation numbered series, the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+, in India soon. The upcoming Realme 12 series is speculated to continue the company’s push into the competitive mid-range smartphone segment. While an exact launch timeline is unknown, the series could debut as early as the first quarter 2024.

As per a recent report of GIZMOCHINA, the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ have received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, suggesting their imminent launch in India. This significant development indicates that these smartphones are on the brink of launch in the Indian market. Realme C67 5G Launch on December 14 With 33W Fast-Charging, Check Other Announced Features of Realme's New Budget-Smartphone Here.

Realme 12 Series Specifications (Rumoured)

According to multiple reports, the Realme 12 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile platform, which brings a reasonable boost over its predecessor in CPU and GPU performance. The anticipated specifications for the Realme 12 Pro suggest the inclusion of a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens, providing 2x optical zoom. Similarly, the Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to feature a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B lens, supporting 3x optical zoom. These leaked details hint at the impressive camera capabilities that Realme's upcoming smartphones may offer. Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched in China: From Specifications To Design and Price, Here’s Everything To Know About Realme’s Premium Smartphone.

Realme 12 Series Price (Rumoured)

If rumours are to be believed, the Realme 12 Pro is expected to start at RMB 2,099 (around Rs 25,000) for the 12GB/256GB configuration in China. Indian pricing could be similar once taxes and import duties are factored in. The Pro+ model will likely command a slight premium over its sibling.

The Realme 12 series will eventually feature upgraded chipsets and camera hardware. With Realme engaged in intense competition in the budget category, consumers can expect attractive pricing and specs when these devices launch over the coming months.

