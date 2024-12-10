Palghar, Dec 10 (PTI) A 41-year-old foreigner was arrested after a chase on Tuesday in Palghar district, leading to the recovery of 260 grams of Mephedrone drug with an estimated value of Rs 31.20 lakh from his possession, police said.

Police had received a tip-off about a drug-peddler coming to Achole locality, following which patrolling was intensified, an official said.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, police spotted a man moving suspiciously. He started running after seeing a police vehicle, resulting in a chase.

The accused was subsequently nabbed by a police team. He has been identified as David Oniaka Chidalo, an African. An FIR was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police official said.

