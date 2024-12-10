Mumbai, December 10: The New Year 2025 is likely to bring good news for central government employees who are eagerly awaiting their dearness allowance (DA) hike. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government may increase the DA in the upcoming year. According to the AICPI index data, the government will most likely increase the dearness allowance of central government employees by three per cent.

If a three per cent DA hike is approved, then the total dearness allowance will increase to 56 per cent in January 2025. It must be noted that the Centre increased the dearness allowances of its employees by three per cent to 53 per cent in July 2024. The new DA hike came into effect from July 1 onwards. As per the latest AICPI index data, government employees are most likely to receive a three per cent DA hike. However, an official announcement about the same is awaited. 8th Pay Commission: Government May Explore Alternative Mechanism to Revise Salaries, Say Employee Unions.

It is also reported that the dearness allowance hike in January 2025 is expected to be the lowest in recent years, with an increase of just two to three per cent based on the AICPI index. The central government increases DA every six months based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI). According to the AICPI data until September 2024, the dearness allowance has already reached 54.49 per cent.

However, AICPI data for October, November, and December are still awaited, and the final figures are likely to change the dearness allowance hike slightly. It is also learned that the DA hike is likely to be capped at just 3 per cent in January 2025, thus providing a minimal increase for central employees and pensioners. The Centre revises the dearness allowance every six months - in July and then in January. A rise in DA will benefit more than one crore employees and pensioners. 7th Pay Commission: Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Kali Puja Celebrations in Agartala; 5% DA Hike Announced to Govt, Retired Employees As Diwali Gift.

With a three per cent DA hike likely in January 2025, the new dearness allowance for central employees will be implemented in the same month. However, it is possible that the DA hike will be announced in March 2025, around the festival of Holi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2024 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).