Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) A forest fire triggered several mine blasts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out in Balakot sector and spread to few adjoining areas, they said.

Also Read | Electric Vehicle Policy: Delhi Govt Launches EV Policy Portal for Seamless Disbursement of Incentives, Buyers Will Receive Benefit in 3 Days.

Some anti-personnel mines exploded due to the fire, triggering panic among the residents, the officials said.

The blaze was brought under control by Army and forest department personnel within a few hours, they said.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to Be Launched in India on November 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)