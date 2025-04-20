Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Om Prakash was found dead at his residence on Sunday afternoon. Police suspect the use of a "sharp weapon" in the incident.

Senior police officials have confirmed that an FIR will be registered based on a complaint submitted by his son.

Speaking to ANI, Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Vikas Kumar said, "Today afternoon around 4-4:30 pm, we got information about the death of our former DGP and IGP Om Prakash. His son has been contacted, and he is giving a complaint against the incident, and based on that, an FIR will be registered."

ACP Kumar mentioned that the motives behind the killing remain unclear, and no arrests have been made yet.

He added, "After the case is registered, a detailed investigation will be carried out. Immediately, there are no arrests. Initial investigation suggests that things might be internal in nature."

On the possible cause of death, Kumar stated, "It seems that some sharp weapon has been used, which caused so much blood loss that it led to death."

The retired IPS officer, who was a part of the 1981 batch, was found dead at his residence in HSR Layout, a residential locality in Bengaluru.

More information is awaited pending the outcome of the full inquiry. (ANI)

