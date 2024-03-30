New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's daughter, N Sharada Devi, expressed happiness over her late father being conferred Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

N Sharada Devi said, "I thank the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi for giving Bharat Ratna to my father PV Narasimha Rao from the hands of President of India. We all are very happy."

Former PM PV Narasimha Rao's award was received by his son PV Prabhakar Rao.

President Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna on four eminent personalities, including two former Prime Ministers, Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and agronomist MS Swaminathan were also conferred with the country's highest civilian award.

The central government announced five names for the Bharat Ratna this year, which also included BJP leader LK Advani.

Born on June 28, 1921, in Karimnagar, Telangana, and being an agriculturist and an advocate, Narasimha Rao joined politics and held some important portfolios. He was the Minister of Law and Information, 1962-64; Law and Endowments, 1964-67; Health and Medicine, 1967 and Education, 1968-71, Government of Andhra Pradesh. He was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1971-73 and General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee from 1975-76. (ANI)

