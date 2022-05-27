Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 27 (ANI): Mohali court on Friday sent former AAP leader and Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody.

Singla's lawyer HS Dhanoa said, "There will be a trial court for this and we will apply for bail soon after discussing it with the panel."

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the cabinet by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Shortly after which, he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that the AAP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He said that he has sacked Singla from the cabinet and directed Police to register a case against him.

According to Punjab CMO, Singla was demanding 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts and he also confessed to it. (ANI)

