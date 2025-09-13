New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to the new Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi.

Raje met VP Radhakrishnan at the Vice President's House in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan assumed charge as Rajya Sabha Chairman on Friday evening, according to a release by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. He was administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following the swearing-in, the Vice President paid floral tribute at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Chaudhary Charan Singh. He then visited the Parliament House Complex, where he was welcomed by Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha.

At the Parliament House Complex, he offered floral tributes to the statues of eminent national leaders and freedom fighters who contributed to India's freedom struggle and progress. He also planted a sapling to mark his first day in office.

Thereafter, VP Radhakrishnan entered the main Parliament House Building through the Shardul Dwar and formally assumed charge as Chairman, Rajya Sabha.

Floor leaders of various political parties were present on the occasion, along with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan, Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Secretary-General PC Mody.

As the results for the elections were announced, Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer PC Mody said that 767 out of 781 MPs cast their votes, recording a turnout of 98.2 per cent. Of these, 752 ballots were valid and 15 were invalid, lowering the required majority of first preference votes to 377.

While the NDA had the backing of 427 MPs on paper, 11 lawmakers from the YSRCP also supported Radhakrishnan. Interestingly, the NDA candidate received 14 votes more than expected, sparking speculation of cross-voting from the Opposition camp.

Furthermore, 13 MPs abstained from voting in the election. These include seven MPs from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one MP from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and one Independent MP. (ANI)

