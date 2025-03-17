New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve on Monday met the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election.

BJP MP and 'One Nation One Election' JPC Chairperson, PP Chaudhary and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also arrived at the Parliament Annexe building for a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Congress MP Randeep Surjewala was also present.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 16th Roza of Ramzan on March 17 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

The JPC Chairperson, PP Chaudhary, said, "Today, former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve is coming for an interaction to enlighten the committee. Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Ajit Prakash Shah will also come for an interaction."

Earlier, the JPC requested to depose senior counsel Harish Salve and Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani in its next meeting to seek legal suggestions.

Also Read | 'Language Is Not for Hating': Chandrababu Naidu Underscores Importance of Hindi in Delhi, Urges People To Learn Multiple Languages Without Forgetting Mother Tongue.

After the meeting of the JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' concluded on Tuesday, Committee Chairman PP Chaudhary said that every member is working in the national interest.

PP Chaudhary also informed that former CJI Ranjan Gogoi and former Delhi HC CJ Rajendra Menon attended the meeting and addressed the questions of all members across all parties.

"Two experts attended the meeting, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi and former Delhi HC CJ Rajendra Menon. They gave a presentation and all the members of all parties asked questions with great interest... Every member of the JPC is working in the national interest," PP Chaudhary said.

"I am sure we will work for 'One Nation One Election' in the national interest. All doubts are being cleared through discussions and deliberation," he said.

In the last JPC meeting on February 25, many leaders questioned the "affordability and practicality" of holding simultaneous elections across the country. Some MPs also alleged that the move was designed to benefit the ruling party rather than strengthen democratic processes.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, former Chairperson of the Law Commission and Judicial Member of Lokpal, who was present during the session, faced pointed questions from multiple MPs. They sought clarity on whether the proposed legislation would favour the ruling party and undermine the electoral process.

In response, Justice Awasthi defended the bill, stating that it aimed to bring electoral stability, though concerns about potential bias persisted.

The Constitution Amendment Bill on One Nation, One Election, currently under review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)