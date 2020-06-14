India News | Former TDP MLA Sent for 14 Days Judicial Remand

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been sent for 14 days judicial remand, in connection with the violation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Police had detained him on Friday after he tried to hold a protest at Kalaparru toll gate near Eluru town and filed a case under the Disaster Management Act 2005, under COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Later, medical tests were conducted for him. As he tested negative for COVID-19, he was produced before the magistrate today.

The magistrate ordered 14 days of judicial remand for him. Eight subordinates of Prabhakar are also remanded. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)