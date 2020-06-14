Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Former TDP MLA Sent for 14 Days Judicial Remand

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:47 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Former TDP MLA Sent for 14 Days Judicial Remand

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has been sent for 14 days judicial remand, in connection with the violation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Police had detained him on Friday after he tried to hold a protest at Kalaparru toll gate near Eluru town and filed a case under the Disaster Management Act 2005, under COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Later, medical tests were conducted for him. As he tested negative for COVID-19, he was produced before the magistrate today.

The magistrate ordered 14 days of judicial remand for him. Eight subordinates of Prabhakar are also remanded. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement