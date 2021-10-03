Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI) Former union minister and BJP MP from Odisha Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will soon get admitted to a hospital here.

Sarangi is the third Lok Sabha member of the saffron party from the state to have contracted the disease.

Earlier, Bargarh's BJP MP Suresh Pujari and Mayurbhanj's Bishweswar Tudu, the union minister of state for tribal affairs, were diagnosed with the disease.

"I am tested #COVID19_positive ...Now going to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar for admission as advised by doctors," Sarangi, the Balasore MP, said.

He requested all who have come to his contact recently to remain in isolation.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among those who wished Sarangi a speedy recovery.

At least 45 MLAs of various parties in the state have also tested positive for the infection.

