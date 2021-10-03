Ahmedabad, October 3: In a tragic incident, a minor girl lost her life after falling into an open gutter on Saturday evening. According to the report, a five-year-old girl, who used to sell balloons, fell into an open gutter outside Royal Akbar Tower on Sarkhej-Juhapura Road. The fire brigade officials launched a rescue operation to save the girl and were able to locate her in few minutes. She was taken to the VS Hospital, however she did not survive. Haryana: Delivery Man Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole in Panchkula, Body Spotted by Sanitation Worker.

The girl lived in a slum nearby and sold balloons in the area, reported TOI. The girl fell in an open gutter in front of the shops of Royal Akbar Tower on Saturday and lost her life. The Fire Brigade officials were though successful in locating the girl and she was rushed to the hospital, but she could not survive. "We had lowered a long stick with a hook on one end to locate the body in the gutter. After two minutes, we located her,” a fire brigade official said as reported by the Times Of India. Maharashtra: 39-Year-Old Man Falls Into Open Manhole in Pune.

A similar incident was reported from Maharashtra a few days back. A 5-year-old boy lost his life after he fell into a well at Khambalpada in Dombivili while playing. The boy was rushed to the Shastri Nagar civic hospital where he was declared dead.

