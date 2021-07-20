Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh is unstable, and he has been kept on non-invasive ventilation, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here said on Tuesday.

"The condition of Kalyan Singh is unstable. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants. He has been kept on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening," the hospital said in a bulletin.

The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it further said.

SGPGIMS director professor R K Dhiman is supervising Singh's treatment on a daily basis, the statement added.

Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi PGI on July 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)