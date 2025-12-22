New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): A 17-year-old was robbed of Rs 350 at knife point in the evening of December 15 and hospitalised with a stab injury. After the crime was reported, the Welcome Police apprehended 4 CCLs (Children in Conflict with Law) and filed an FIR under relevant sections for further investigation.

On the night of December 15, information regarding the admission of a 17-year-old patient living in Kabir Nagar, Delhi, with a stab injury was received at the Police Station Welcome from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

After reaching the hospital, the victim reported that at around 10 PM, he was attacked and robbed of Rs 350 by five persons. He also shared that it happened on his way home from tuition.

Upon learning this information, a case vide FIR No. 652/2025 U/s 109(1) BNS was registered at Welcome Police Statio,n and investigation was promptly initiated. It refers to a First Information Report (FIR) filed for the offence of attempt to murder under Section 109, sub-section (1) of the new Indian criminal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

During the course of the investigation, a team led by Inspector Rupesh Khatri, SHO of Welcome Police Station, began gathering evidence surrounding the crime. Based on the evidence collected, they apprehended four accused, all aged 14 to 16.

On further examination, they admitted to having committed the crime. A knife used in the commission of a crime was recovered from their possession.

Based on the new information, Sections 309(6) (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 311 (robbery/dacoity with deadly weapon), and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS were also added in the case FIR.

According to a statement, further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

