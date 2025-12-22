Mumbai, December 22: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 (PPC) has seen an outstanding participation of over 1 crore for its 9th edition. As of December 19, out of the 1,27,38,536 total participants, 1,18,22,663 are students, 8,04,094 are teachers, and the remaining 1,11,779 are parents. More participants are expected to register for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 while the registration for it remains open.

It must be noted that the registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 began on December 1 and will end on January 11, 2026, with the event expected to be held in January 2026. Interested students of classes 6th to 12th, their parents, and/or teachers can register online at innovateindia1.mygov.in. Participants will need to submit their question to PM Modi within 500 words.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Link, Process

Visit the Official Portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in.

On the homepage, find the dedicated section or banner for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026.'

Select the "Participate Now" option to begin the registration.

You will be prompted to choose whether you are registering as a "Student", "Parent" or "Teacher". Students have the option to register directly or through a teacher's login.

Provide the required personal information, including name, email address, mobile number, class (for students), school details, and address.

This is a crucial step for students, teachers, and parents. You will need to submit your response to the designated themes for the current year's contest.

Before final submission, review all details to ensure accuracy. Upon successful submission, you will receive a confirmation. Who Can Participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026? Students: Those currently enrolled in Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 are eligible. They participate by submitting creative entries on specific themes. Teachers : Educators from various schools can also submit their perspectives and experiences related to managing exam stress and fostering a supportive learning environment. Parents: Parents are invited to share their insights and questions on how to best support their children during examination periods. Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to bring together students from across the country to discuss board exam preparation, mental well-being, school life, and the importance of staying positive during crucial exam years, while also underlining the role of parents and teachers in supporting learners. Participants for the event are selected through the official PPC portal and get the opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister both in person and online.



