Ghaziabad (UP), May 23 (PTI) Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 here, prompting the health department to increase surveillance in the district, officials said on Friday.

While three of the infected individuals are currently in home isolation, one patient has been admitted to a private hospital, they said.

According to a report released by District Surveillance Officer Dr R K Gupta, all four cases were reported from the Trans-Hindon area of the district.

Among the patients is an 18-year-old woman who had fever and cough since May 18 and was hospitalised. She tested positive for COVID-19 during her treatment at a private hospital, the report said.

An elderly couple who recently returned from Bengaluru and live in Vasundhara colony also tested positive. They had fever and cough, and got tested on the advice of a doctor. Both are currently recuperating at home, it said.

The fourth case is that of a 37-year-old woman from Vaishali colony who also reported symptoms of fever and cough. She, too, tested positive and is in home isolation, Gupta said.

Following the detection of these cases, the health department has intensified surveillance across Ghaziabad.

Gupta said a survey will be conducted to identify individuals who have been experiencing fever or related symptoms in the past week.

