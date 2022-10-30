Aizawl, Oct 29 (PTI) At least 4 people were killed and 18 others injured when a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Tuirial village, about 18 kilometres east of the state capital, at around 6 pm when the tanker was going to Champhai.

Also Read | Operation Milap: Delhi Police Reunite Three Abandoned Children With Family.

The tanker caught fire when locals tried to collect petrol oozing out of the tanker due to some reason.

Four people were charred to death, while 18 others were hospitalised with burn injuries.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Two Men From Delhi Swept Away in Ganga River Near Rishikesh.

The condition of five of them was critical, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)