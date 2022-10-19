Berhampur, Oct 19 (PTI) An Odisha court handling cases booked under the Pocso Act on Wednesday sentenced four people to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in Ganjam district four years ago.

Berhampur Pocso court judge Ganeshwar Pati also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on the four persons.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Mining Department Official Gets Judicial Custody for Seeking Sexual Favours From Mine Owner’s Wife in Ratlam.

The court directed the district legal service authority to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the rape survivor, special public prosecutor Mohan Singari said.

On August 16, 2018, the four accused raped the teenager when she went out of her house to relieve herself in a field.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Husband Kills Wife, Stuffs Body Into Suitcase for Demanding TV and Mobile Phone, Arrested.

The judgement was based on the medical report and the statements of 14 witnesses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)