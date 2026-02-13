Mumbai, February 13: A high-profile forensic pathologist who observed the post-mortem examination of Jeffrey Epstein has publicly challenged the official ruling of suicide, asserting that the disgraced financier was more likely strangled than hanged. Dr Michael Baden, hired by the Epstein estate to witness the 2019 autopsy, said that newly available information from Department of Justice (DOJ) files warrants a formal reinvestigation into the manner of death.

Disputed Findings and New Evidence in Jeffrey Epstein's Death

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on s*x trafficking charges. While the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) ultimately ruled the death a suicide by hanging, Dr Baden argues that the physical evidence points toward manual strangulation. Epstein Files: Goldman Sachs’ Top Lawyer Kathy Ruemmler To Resign After Emails Show Close Ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"My opinion is that his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging," Dr Baden told The Telegraph. He noted that during the original examination, the cause of death was initially listed as "pending" before being finalised as suicide five days later by then-Chief Medical Examiner Dr Barbara Sampson - who, according to Baden, was not present during the physical post-mortem.

Surveillance Gaps and Forensic Anomalies

The call for a reinvestigation follows the release of millions of DOJ files, which have highlighted irregularities on the night of Epstein's death. Among the findings fueling scepticism are:

Missing Footage: Surveillance video from the night of the incident reportedly contains a one-minute gap that remains unexplained.

Unidentified Activity: Redacted materials include clips showing movement near Epstein’s cell door that some investigators and observers find suspicious.

Inconclusive Initial Reports: Internal documents released in December 2025 showed that the "manner of death" boxes for both suicide and homicide were initially left blank in draft reports.

The Medical Examiner's Stance

Despite the renewed pressure, the New York City Medical Examiner's Office has historically stood by its findings. Dr Barbara Sampson has previously dismissed Dr Baden’s claims, stating she remains "firm" in the conclusion that Epstein took his own life. Forensic experts remain divided over the significance of the hyoid bone fractures found in Epstein’s neck - injuries that can occur in both hangings and strangulations, though some argue they are more common in the latter. Epstein Files: Pam Bondi Clashes With Democrats As Attorney General Struggles To Turn Page on Jeffrey Epstein Files Furor (Watch Video).

Background: The Epstein Legacy

Jeffrey Epstein’s death sparked global scrutiny regarding prison safety and the potential involvement of high-profile associates. While his death ended criminal proceedings against him, the subsequent conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell in 2021 and the ongoing release of the "Epstein Files" continue to bring new details to light. As of February 2026, the DOJ has not officially reopened the case, but the latest assertions from Dr Baden have reignited a long-standing debate over whether the 2019 investigation was concluded prematurely.

