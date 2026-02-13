Mumbai, February 13: Nikhil Gupta, the 54-year-old Indian national accused of orchestrating a foiled murder-for-hire plot against a prominent Sikh separatist in New York City, pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges on Friday, February 13. Appearing before US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in a Manhattan court, Gupta admitted to his role in the 2023 conspiracy targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual US-Canadian citizen and vocal proponent of a sovereign Sikh state.

Admission of Guilt and Sentencing Outlook

Gupta entered guilty pleas for three criminal counts: murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. These charges carry a combined maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. However, reports indicate that federal prosecutors have recommended a reduced sentence of approximately 21 to 24 years as part of the proceedings. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Booked: Delhi Police Special Cell Registers FIR Against SFJ Terrorist Over Threats Ahead of Republic Day 2026 on January 26.

This plea marks a significant reversal from Gupta’s initial "not guilty" stance following his June 2024 extradition from the Czech Republic. Gupta had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since his arrival in the U.S., with his defence team previously challenging the evidence as "fabricated."

The Collapsed Assassination Plot

The case centres on an unsuccessful USD 100,000 plot to assassinate Pannun in New York. According to the indictment, Gupta was recruited in May 2023 by an Indian government official - later identified as Vikash Yadav - to arrange the hit. The plot unravelled when Gupta unknowingly reached out to a confidential source working with US law enforcement, who introduced him to a "hitman" who was actually an undercover federal agent. Gupta reportedly facilitated a USD 15,000 advance payment to the undercover agent shortly before the planned execution.

Who Is Nikhil Gupta?

A resident of India, Nikhil Gupta was described by prosecutors as a middleman with alleged ties to international narcotics and weapons trafficking. US authorities claim he was leveraged by Indian intelligence to coordinate the assassination due to his criminal background.

Diplomatic Fallout and Indian Response

The allegations have caused significant tension in India-US relations. While New Delhi initially dismissed the claims as "unwarranted," it later established a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the security concerns raised by Washington. In January 2025, that committee submitted a report recommending legal action against the official involved, citing "criminal links and antecedents" that emerged during the probe. The Ministry of External Affairs has since confirmed that Vikash Yadav is no longer an employee of the Government of India. Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Provokes Sikh Soldiers Not To Fight for India if War Breaks Out With Pakistan After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Report.

The Target: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Pannun is a firebrand leader of the Khalistan movement and the founder of the New York-based group Sikhs for Justice. Designated as a terrorist by the Indian government in 2020, he has consistently advocated for the secession of Punjab. Following Gupta's plea, Pannun characterised the case as a "blatant example of transnational terrorism," while India maintains that such plots are contrary to official government policy.

