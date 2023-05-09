New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the heightened tensions over the violence in Manipur, four students of Delhi who were studying in the state will reach the national capital today.

Meanwhile, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNTCD) has arranged for Air tickets from Imphal to Delhi.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh, regarding the evacuation of four Delhi students stuck in the violence-hit state.

The students identified as Aman Kumar, Priya Kumari, Harsh Parihar, and Abhishar Prince Jha, Deputy Secretary (GAD) said in a letter.

"I am directed to inform you that the following four students from Delhi who are studying at IIIT, Imphal have to be safely evacuated from Imphal to Delhi," the letter read.

All four students will be coming from 6E 2503- Indigo flight today.

"It is requested that the necessary arrangements may kindly be made on an urgent basis for safe transits of above said students for their evacuation from their present location (in Imphal) to the Imphal Airport," the letter read.

Moreover, students from Maharashtra and Telangana were also brought back to Mumbai and Hyderabad, respectively by special flights on Monday.

Air India extended a full fee waiver on rescheduling or cancellation of tickets for all flights to or from Manipur till Monday.

The decision was taken in view of the situation in the northeastern state. The airline started to offer the concession on May 4.

Several state governments are working on plans to move their residents out of the violence-hit Manipur.

However, starting Sunday, some relaxations in curfew have been effected to enable people to purchase essential items in the violence-hit areas.

Violence erupted amid protests against a high court order asking the state government to consider including the majority Meitei community in Manipur in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Amid the demand of the Meitei people for ST status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on Wednesday, which later turned violent. (ANI)

