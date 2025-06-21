New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2025, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in collaboration with Ministry of Ayush, is set to host Yoga Sessions across 81 centrally protected monuments. As part of the celebrations, entry to all ASI monuments will be free of cost for the public on this day, Culture Ministry said on Friday.

According to a press release, thousands of participants are expected to come together to practice yoga at iconic historical sites such as Purana Qila (Delhi), Gol Gumbaz (Karnataka), Konark Sun Temple (Odisha), Chittorgarh Fort (Rajasthan), Elephanta Caves (Maharashtra) and 76 other historical places under ASI. These sessions will underscore the importance of holistic health and environmental consciousness deeply rooted in yogic philosophy.

The celebrations will witness the presence of the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah at Adalaj Vav, Ahmedabad; Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri at Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi; Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal at Kanheri Caves, Mumbai; Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi at Group of temples at Pattadakal along with other key dignitaries across different locations.

According to the release, aligned with this year's theme of 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' - this grand yoga festival aims to promote the timeless connection between India's cultural heritage and ancient wellness practices.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address in March 2025, the theme underscores yoga's role in fostering harmony not only within ourselves but also with the environment.

Meanwhile, the main event will be held in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and will be graced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will be live-streamed across India where Yoga celebrations are being conducted.

As per the release, yoga is one of the many gifts India has given to the world and recognizing its significance, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, during the session of the General Assembly. (ANI)

