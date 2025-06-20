Ahmedabad, June 20: A week after the Air India plane crash, the DNA samples of 231 victims have been matched and the mortal remains of 210 passengers have been handed over to the concerned families as of Friday evening. Speaking to mediapersons, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi said, "As of 5.45 pm, 231 DNA samples of the deceased have matched with their family members. Out of those 231 matched samples, 210 bodies have been handed over to their families."

"From the rest of 21 bodies, 8 families are waiting for the DNA match of another member of their family. We are in contact with the families of 10 deceased, for them to come and get the body. Remaining 3 bodies are in the postmortem room...Out of this 210, bodies of 16 were transferred by air, and 194 by road," said the Superintendent. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ground Staff That Cleared Ill-Fated Air India Aircraft Questioned, Their Mobile Phones Seized As Investigators Probe All Angles Including Sabotage, Says Report.

231 Victims of Air India Plane Crash Identified

#WATCH | Air India Plane Crash | Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi says, "As of 5.45 pm, 231 DNA samples of the deceased have matched with their family members. Out of those 231 matched samples, 210 bodies have been handed over to their families. The families… pic.twitter.com/dcOsZpxKFu — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

Meanwhile, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Friday reassured the public and employees that the airline's fleet -- particularly its Boeing 787 aircraft -- remains safe to operate following comprehensive checks, and that the carrier is exercising maximum caution in the wake of the AI171 tragedy.

In an official communication, Campbell said, "Have our aircraft been deemed safe? Yes. We have completed the additional precautionary checks on our operating Boeing 787 fleet as requested by the DGCA, who have publicly declared that they meet required standards." Air India Flight Crash: Insurance Companies in a Fix As Both Policyholders and Nominees Among Dead in Ahmedabad Plane Crash.

"We have also, as a matter of abundant precaution, voluntarily decided to continue additional pre-flight checks for the time being. Where there is any doubt, we will not release aircraft - of any type - for service," said the CEO. The Air India CEO assured the public and employees of continued support and transparency in the aftermath of the AI171 incident, stating that the airline -- and the wider Tata Group -- will stand by the families of victims and affected staff long after the immediate crisis subsides.

"We continue to mourn for the lives lost in the AI171 tragedy, and to support those who have been affected. Around 500 colleagues from Air India and 17 other Tata companies remain in Ahmedabad to help the families of passengers, crew and those on the ground. Progress is being made, together with the authorities, on reconciling families with their loved ones, and as of this morning more than 200 have received some degree of solace and closure," he said.

"We will continue supporting those affected long after the work in Ahmedabad is done for, as our Chairman has said, these families are now Tata families," CEO Campbell added. The CEO said that Air India is supporting everyone, including staff who have served in Ahmedabad upon their return to base with a mandatory break and counselling.

"The counselling services, which are confidential and provided by professionals, continue to be available to everyone and I encourage you to avail of it," he stated. On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

