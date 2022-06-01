Chennai, Jun 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection count in Tamil Nadu breached the 100 mark with the state logging 139 fresh cases on Monday.

Despite the slender increase by 41 cases during the last 24 hours, the toll due to the pandemic continued to remain at 38,025.

Including 52 positive patients who were discharged after treatment, the net recoveries so far mounted to 34,16,959, a bulletin from the state health department said.

Two persons who returned from the United States were added to the 139 positive cases. Of the fresh cases, 96 were men and 43 were women. The number of active cases rose to 629 from 542 a day ago.

Among the districts, Chennai contributed 59 positive cases while the neighbouring Chengalpattu accounted for 58 infections. Coimbatore reported 6, while Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur had four each, Krishnagiri three, and Madurai, Sivaganga and Tiruchirappalli one each.

About 14,066 samples were tested by RT-PCR on the day, taking the cumulative number of tests so far conducted to 6,66,40,392, the bulletin said.

