New Delhi, December 14: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh stating that from the beginning he was standing in support of the farmers.

In a tweet in Hindi, citing a media report Kejriwal said, "Captain ji from the beginning I am standing with the farmers. I fought with the Centre and did now allow the stadiums in Delhi to become jails. I am serving the farmers." Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: Delhi Roads to Avoid & Alternate Routes to Take as Farmers Hold Hunger Strike Today.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet

कैप्टन जी, मैं शुरू से किसानों के साथ खड़ा हूँ। दिल्ली के स्टेडीयम जेल नहीं बनने दी, केंद्र से लड़ा। मैं किसानों का सेवादार बनके उनकी सेवा कर रहा हूँ आपने तो अपने बेटे के ED केस माफ़ करवाने के लिए केंद्र से सेटिंग कर ली, किसानों का आंदोलन बेच दिया? क्यों? https://t.co/J3VzLgCI3M — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 14, 2020

Levelling allegations against the Punjab Chief Minister, Kejriwal asked, "You have done setting with the Centre to get the ED case on your son forgiven, sold the farmers agitation? Why?"In another tweet, Kejriwal said, "Fast is pious. Wherever you are, do fast for farmers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, the victory will be of farmers." Also Read | Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Independent Party Candidate Domnic Minguel Gaonkar Elected From Raia Under Curtorim ZP.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister had targeted his Delhi counterpart Kejriwal for exploiting the ongoing agitation of the farmers to further the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) petty electoral agenda in Punjab with "blatant lies and brazenly false propaganda". Cornering Kejriwal, the Punjab Chief Minister went on to call the AAP chief a "shameless liar".

"In sharp contrast to the Kejriwal government in Delhi, which had been thriving on Ambani crumbs and had been touting its power reforms under the Reliance-run BSES as its biggest achievement, the Punjab government had neither signed any agreement with Adani Power nor was even aware of the private players bidding for power purchase in the state," Captain Amarinder said in an official release.

Responding to Kejriwal's announcement that he will hold a one-day fast in support of farmers, the Punjab Chief Minister quipped: "In fact, the Kejriwal government that was shamelessly notifying one of the "black farm laws" on November 23, at a time when farmers were preparing to march to Delhi to protest these very farm laws. And now they are indulging in theatrics by announcing that they would be sitting on fast in support of the farmers' hunger strike on Monday."

Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

