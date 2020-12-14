Panaji, December 14: Results of Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa will be announced on Monday. The counting will begin from 8 am at 15 notified centres across the state. According to Goa State Election Commission, there was 58.43 per cent voting in North Goa district and 55 per cent in South Goa district

Zilla Panchayat polls were the first major elections in the coastal state since the coronavirus outbreak began in March this year. Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Poll Outcome on DD News Panaji.

In the polls held on Saturday, a turnout of 56.82 percent was recorded. The numbers were down as compared to the previous Zilla panchayat polls, with analysts attributing the same to the ongoing pandemic.

While Goa has a total of 50 zilla panchayat seats, polls in two constituencies were not held. The election was cancelled in Navelim due to the death of a candidate, while in Sancoale, the BJP candidate won unopposed.

