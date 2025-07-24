Mawsynram (Meghalaya), Jul 24 (PTI) In the remote village of Raibah, nestled in the misty foothills of Mawsynram, known as the wettest place on Earth, an eerie silence used to surround a dilapidated school building a few years ago, but now the joyful whoops of children echo through the dewy air there.

The transformation was made possible by the efforts of a newly appointed teacher who not only performed physical labour, but also inspired the villagers, as well as others, to take part in making the school, which turned 75 this year, beautiful again.

When Batskhem Thabah was posted to the Raibah Government Lower Primary School in 2021, he found a place long abandoned by learning.

Its walls were cracked, windows damaged, the roof was leaking under monsoon downpours, and classrooms overtaken by shrubs after nearly two years of COVID-19-induced closure.

The school had no permanent staff and a handful of children turned up sporadically.

"It took the entire village to rebuild the school, but it began with a single man who sparked the desire among them to act," said Pynshailang Dohling, the village headman of Raibah.

Rather than request a transfer, the young teacher chose to stay and reconstruct it from scratch. He began cleaning the grounds with the help of children, planted flowers to make the compound colourful, and even paid the salary of a second teacher from his own earnings to help manage the institute.

"I knew this wasn't going to be easy. But I also knew that even the smallest step could spark something big," said Thabah, who had previously volunteered in rural education camps as a National Service Scheme (NSS) student and worked as a tour guide across Meghalaya, witnessing the gaps in far-flung places.

Thabah's dream was to turn Raibah into a "green school," where sustainability and education could grow hand in hand. His early efforts, though modest—sweeping, gardening, encouraging hygienic practices—began changing the atmosphere.

The students responded enthusiastically, taking responsibility for daily chores, maintaining the campus, and influencing their families.

"They weren't just students; they became caretakers of the school," Thabah recalled.

With no funds or materials, the children and their teacher improvised. Bamboo tubes replaced plastic pencil cases, areca palm leaves became lunch plates, and outdoor activities became classroom tools.

Science lessons merged with gardening and language was taught through storytelling and songs.

"The school compound became a living space," he said.

When one student fell seriously ill and was absent for a long time, his classmates regularly visited him, prayed for him, and brought him snacks.

"Their compassion made me believe that we were not just building a school, but a community," Thabah added.

The biggest obstacle, however, remained the school building itself. With its crumbling infrastructure, the structure posed real danger, especially during the long, punishing monsoon.

Recognising the urgent need for repairs, Thabah contacted a friend, Ibarihun Majaw, who had successfully led a crowdfunding campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with two fellow educators, Majaw visited Raibah and saw the conditions firsthand.

Majaw launched a campaign on a crowdfunding platform and the goal was met within a week. A local entrepreneur also pitched in to install a new roof for the school building.

With logistical support from Shillong and hands-on help from the community, the school underwent a remarkable change.

Villagers brought in materials, constructed bamboo fencing, and cleaned the area. Even residents with no school-going children participated.

"We rebuilt it together. It became a school of the people," said Bah Thongni, a villager.

An unused Anganwadi centre nearby was also renovated and turned into an additional classroom to ease the space crunch.

Thabah also collaborated with the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT) to implement multi-grade teaching strategies—from outdoor alphabet trails to phonics songs and practical tasks that boosted student participation.

A key breakthrough came through his partnership with his alma mater, St Edmund's College, Shillong.

Under the college's social work department, students began weekly fieldwork in Raibah through a model called TALES - Tangible Active Learning and Engagement Scaffolds - bringing new ideas and energy into the rural classroom.

Thabah said he also learnt a lot from locals—to fish, farm, and he even launched a conservation initiative along with the villagers to protect a local stream's biodiversity.

Reading culture was nurtured through help from The Owl Library, which donated 100 books to create a mini-library. Additional support came from another school, which donated study kits and sports materials.

Children were grouped into houses named after Gandhi, Teresa, Kalam, and Mandela, fostering healthy competition and identity.

In 2024, Thabah and his team received the Green Hub x Royal Enfield Conservation Grant to establish the Raibah Living Library.

It now documents oral histories, traditional medicinal plants, and folk tales—preserving the Khasi heritage, including stories of freedom fighter U Sngap Singh Syiem, who resisted British rule and died in Raibah.

In late 2023, Thabah was transferred, causing heartbreak to the villagers and students. He, however, is still in contact with the village.

"Today, Raibah is no longer just a village with a school; it is a community transformed," the headman said.

