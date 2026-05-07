India News | From Veterans to Debutants: Bihar NDA Government Inducts 32 Ministers

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Bihar government witnessed a major cabinet expansion on Thursday as 32 ministers, including senior leaders and first-time entrants, were inducted into the Council of Ministers at a grand ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The expansion comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government in Bihar, with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary strengthening the administrative structure following a decisive electoral mandate.

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The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and several senior NDA leaders, marking a major political show of strength by the ruling alliance.

As part of the expansion, leaders from the BJP (15), Janata Dal (United) (13), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (2), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (1) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (1) were inducted into the Council of Ministers.

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The BJP ministers who took oath include Ram Kripal Yadav, Kedar Gupta, Nitish Mishra, Mithlesh Tiwari, Rama Nishad, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal, Pramod Chandravanshi, Lakhvinder Paswan, Sanjay Singh (Tiger), Engineer Kumar Shailendra, Nand Kishore Ram, Ramchandra Prasad, Arun Shankar Prasad and Shreyasi Singh.

The JD(U) ministers who took oath include Nishant Kumar, Shravan Kumar, Madan Sahni, Lesi Singh, Shweta Gupta, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Damodar Rawat and Bulo Mandal.

From the JD(U), Nishant Kumar, Shravan Kumar, Madan Sahni, Lesi Singh, Shweta Gupta, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Damodar Rawat and Bulo Mandal were sworn in as ministers. They were joined by Sunil Kumar, Sheila Mandal, Ratnesh Sada, Jama Khan and Ashok Choudhary.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) ministers who took oath include Sanjay Paswan and Sanjay Singh, marking the party's representation in the expanded Bihar cabinet.

A key highlight of the reshuffle was the induction of JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, marking his entry into active politics and ministerial responsibilities.

Speaking after taking the oath, Nishant Kumar told ANI, "I express my gratitude to the people of Bihar for ensuring NDA's victory in the 2025 elections. Now, I will work under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary. I will strive to fulfil my promise to provide employment to 1 crore people. I will endeavour to improve every sector--industry, agriculture, education, and healthcare. Through my work, I will strive to earn the blessings, love, and trust of the people."

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has been assigned key departments, including General Administration, Home, Secretariat, Vigilance and other unallocated portfolios.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has been given Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs, while Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav will handle Finance, Energy and Planning.

Shravan Kumar has been allotted Rural Development and Transport, Vijay Kumar Sinha Agriculture and Dilip Kumar Jaiswal Revenue and Land Reforms. Nityanand Rai has been given Health, Mangal Pandey Building Construction, and Ram Kripal Yadav Cooperation.

Nitish Mishra will handle Industries and Public Enterprises, while Nand Kishore Yadav has been assigned Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Ashok Choudhary has been given Disaster Management and Minor Water Resources, while Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha will oversee Social Welfare, Planning and Development.

Arun Shankar Prasad has been assigned Labour Resources, Youth and Sports and Skill Development, while Santosh Kumar Suman will handle SC/ST Welfare. Ratnesh Sada has been given Excise, Kumar Sarvjeet Tourism, and Sweeta Gupta Social Welfare.

Mithilesh Tiwari has been assigned Education, Ramchandra Prasad Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Sanjay Kumar Singh Public Health Engineering. Deepak Prakash has been given Panchayati Raj.

Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the newly inducted ministers and expressed confidence that the cabinet would work effectively for public welfare and development under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary.

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"Heartfelt congratulations on the cabinet expansion of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary Ji. Heartfelt best wishes also to all the Ministers taking oath for the ministerial positions. I am confident that under the able leadership of Shri Samrat Choudhary, all the Hon'ble Ministers will play an effective role in public welfare and development works, and Bihar will reach new heights of development and good governance," he wrote on X.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary described the expansion as a step towards fulfilling the vision of "Developed Bihar Strong India," stating that the new team would work with renewed commitment towards governance, development, and public welfare.

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"Team Bihar" Every resolve realised! In the historic Gandhi Maidan of Patna, in the dignified presence of the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the Bihar government's cabinet expansion ceremony was attended with an unwavering commitment to development, good governance, and public welfare. On this occasion, in the companionship of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri AmitShah, Defence Minister rajnathsingh, National President Nitin Nabin, Former Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, and Union Minister JPNadda, all senior NDA leaders, and the great people of Bihar, this moment became a source of inspiration for public trust and new resolves," Bihar CM wrote on X.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed ministers. I am fully confident that you all will take Bihar to new heights of development while fulfilling your duties. Let us all together fulfil the resolve of "Developed Bihar-Strong India," he further added..

The expansion follows the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, where the alliance secured 202 out of 243 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan won 35 seats.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had taken oath as Chief Minister for a record 10th time on November 20. Later, he resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council on March 30 as part of his political transition.

Following the change in leadership, Samrat Choudhary was sworn in as the first-ever Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar, succeeding Nitish Kumar's 21-year tenure.

To balance power dynamics in the coalition, JD(U) veterans Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Meanwhile, Samrat Chodhary comfortably won the trust vote in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly, reaffirming the NDA alliance's unity, marking the completion of the political transition in the state following the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the CM post.

The confidence motion was passed comfortably by the BJP, JD(U) and other NDA constituents, affirming their trust in Samrat Choudhary. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)