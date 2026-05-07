Bengaluru: Accused Allegedly Swallows Locker Key at Police Station, Fed 10 kg Bananas

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A man detained in connection with a missing minor case in Bengaluru allegedly swallowed a locker key while being questioned by police at the Madanayakanahalli police station, according to reports. The accused, identified as Karthik alias Ramu, had been brought in for questioning during an investigation into the disappearance of a minor girl from Gangondanahalli. Police reportedly tracked him down using tower location data after the girl’s parents filed a missing persons complaint.

According to a report by NDTV citing police sources, the incident occurred while officers were questioning Karthik regarding the case. Police said the accused allegedly swallowed a locker key after being warned that charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act could be invoked against him. The incident reportedly caused panic inside the police station. Voyeurism in Bengaluru: Man Allegedly Records Video of Woman Inside Her Bathroom, Arrested.

Following the incident, Karthik was rushed to a private hospital for medical treatment and observation. According to the report, the accused remained under police supervision in the hospital for three days. During this period, he was reportedly fed around 10 kilograms of bananas to help the key pass naturally through digestion. Police later recovered the key through excretion. From Dates to Blackmail: Bengaluru Influencer Accused of Recording Private Videos, Demanding INR 1.5 Crore From Clinic Owner.

Authorities said further investigation into the case is ongoing. Police are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the minor girl as well as the events that unfolded during the accused’s custody and questioning.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).