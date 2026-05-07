Assam: Husband-Wife Duo From Manipur Arrested in Silchar, Italian Pistol and Chinese Grenade

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Guwahati, May 7: A joint operation by Assam Police and the Assam Rifles led to the arrest of a husband-wife duo and the recovery of arms and explosives from a rented house in Assam’s Silchar town, officials said on Thursday. The operation was carried out at Tarapur 6th Block near Ramnagar under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station following intelligence inputs and technical surveillance. According to police, the arrested individuals were identified as Laishram Tiken Meitei and Monalisha Chanu, both residents of Churachandpur district in neighbouring Manipur.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rajat Kumar said the accused were traced through mobile phone location tracking before being apprehended during an overnight raid. “By tracing their mobile locations, we apprehended both of them last night. The operation was jointly conducted by Assam Police and the Assam Rifles,” the officer said. During the search of the rented accommodation, security personnel recovered a 9 mm Italian-made pistol, five live rounds of ammunition, and a Chinese grenade. Telangana Shocker: Constable and Wife Arrested for Murdering Realtor to Loot Gold Amid INR 30 Lakh Online Betting Debt.

Officials said the recovery of sophisticated weapons and explosives from a densely populated residential locality had triggered concern among residents and prompted security agencies to intensify surveillance in surrounding areas. Local sources claimed that the couple had been staying in the rented accommodation for nearly one-and-a-half months and had maintained a low profile in the locality. Investigators are now probing whether the arrested duo had links with any banned militant outfit or underground network operating in the Northeast. Mumbai Cybercrime: Ex Bank Officer Digitally Arrested for 54 Days on Threat of Implication in Delhi Bomb Blast; INR 40 Lakh Extorted in Bhandup.

Police suspect that the recovered arms and explosives may have been intended for unlawful activities, although the exact motive behind their possession is yet to be established. Security agencies are also examining the couple’s movements, communication records, and possible contacts in Assam and Manipur as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials said both accused were currently being interrogated in custody and further arrests or recoveries could not be ruled out.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).