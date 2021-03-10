New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Delhi's Cyber Crime Cell on Tuesday busted a furtive job placement agency scam racket allegedly engaged in duping people across the country and arrested seven including three women.

The apprehended accused identified as Shailendra, Himanshu, Shadab Anis, Amit Kumar Karn (Male), and Sunita, Swati, Parul. They were allegedly cheated over 200 people on the false pretext of providing jobs in India and abroad.

"We have received information on March 8 that an illegal job placement call centre is functioning at Janakpuri area of West district. We have conducted a raid at the said place and arrested seven people including three women. The alleged accused established their scam call centre in the busy commercial complex so as to disguise authorities and usually changes their office after every 3-4 months," a statement provided by Cyber Cell said yesterday.

As per interrogation, they had lured more than 200 customers throughout India and cheated them to the tune of several lakh rupees, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)