Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): A multimedia exhibition with focus on foundational literacy and numeracy will be launched here as part of the G-20 fourth Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting in Pune, beginning Saturday.

The exhibition will be held from June 17-22 according to Joint Secretary for Higher Education Neeta Prasad.

Also Read | Kerala: Viper Bites Bystander at State-Run Hospital in Kannur District, Hospitalised.

"The exhibition will be open from June 17-22. Delegates from 28 countries and ministers from 14 countries are expected to attend the meeting," she said.

The multimedia exhibition will be launched with a focus on foundational literacy and numeracy, as well as stalls on other themes. Over 100 exhibitors, including UNICEF, NSDC, NCERT, National Book Trust, Indian Knowledge Systems Division (IKS), and startup initiatives will present their contributions. A seminar and exhibition will precede the main G20 EdWG Meeting.

Also Read | CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Hall Ticket for June 19 and 20 Common University Entrance Test Exam Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The precursor events of the 4th G20 Education Working Group Meeting and the G20 Education Ministers Meeting hosted by the Education Ministry kicked off in Pune yesterday.

The highly anticipated event will witness the participation of 85 delegates from G-20 member countries, guest countries, and esteemed organisations such as the OECD, UNESCO, and UNICEF.

During the course of the 4th Education Working Group meeting, attendees will engage in dynamic seminars and enriching workshops, painting a vision of innovation in education.

The under the theme of "Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning," and culminate with the Education Ministerial meeting on June 22, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)