Mumbai, June 17: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released CUET UG 2023 admit card today, June 17. The NTA released the admit card for June 19 and 20 exam dates. Candidates who will be appearing for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023 examination on the above-mentioned dates can visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in to download the admit card.

Candidates who will appear for the June 19 and 20 examinations are advised to keep their application number and Date of Birth to download their CUET UG 2023 admit card. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for June 19 and 20 exams will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Exam Results Likely To Be Declared Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How To Check.

How To Download CUET UG 2023 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CUET UG Admit Card 2023" link

Step 3: Enter using your login details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your CUET UG 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download CUET UG 2023 admit card. While releasing the admit card for the CUET UG 2023, the NTA said, "The Admit Card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course. Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent days." CUET PG 2023 Admit Card for June 17 Released by NTA on cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

The CUTE UG 2023 exams are also likely to be held on June 21, 22, and 23. The Admit Card or City Intimation Slip for the above-mentioned exam dates are likely to be released in the coming days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).