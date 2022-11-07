Chandigarh, Nov 7 (PTI) A sum of Rs 100 crore will be spent on development works and beautification of Punjab's Amritsar city in view of a G20 meeting to be held here next year, Local Government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said on Monday.

A meeting of the sub-committee of Punjab Cabinet to review the preparations for the G20 meeting was held here under the Nijjar's chairmanship, a government statement issued here said.

Nijjar said the G20 summit meeting is going to be held in Amritsar possibly on March 15 to 17 next year.

The presidents and prime ministers of G-20 countries and other international delegates will participate in this summit, he said.

It is a matter of great pride that this international level event is going to be held in the state of Punjab, he added.

Nijjar said, "Approximately Rs 100 crores will be spent on development works for the beautification of the city of Amritsar for the G-20 summit".

Extensive arrangements will be made for the success of this global event, said the minister.

The other members of the sub-committee are cabinet ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harjot Singh Bains and Harbhajan Singh.

With this international event, Punjab will emerge on the global tourism map and it would also give a boost to investments in the state, he said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country.

