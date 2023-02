New Delhi, February 4: Delhi police busted a gambling racket and arrested 17 people were arrested along with recovery of Rs 3.95 lakh cash during a raid in Delhi' Uttam Nagar area, officials said on Saturday.

They said that Manoj Jindal (38), the kingpin of gambling racket, is a resident of Vani Vihar area of Uttam Nagar. He used to run a stationery shop at Vikas Nagar, however, he suffered a huge loss in the business. In order to recover the loss he started illegal gambling at his residence, the police said. Fake Job Racket: Delhi Police Busts Cyber Criminal Syndicate Operating From China and Dubai, Cheated 11,000 People.

According to police, a team of police officials of Police Station (PS) Bindapur of Dwarka district was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Rajesh Malik and Station House Officer (SHO)/Bindapur.

Officials received an input regarding some members who used to gather in Vani Vihar, Uttam Nagar, in the jurisdiction of PS Bindapur. On the basis of which, a team was deployed to the area to verify the information and found that gambling was being carried out there. Delhi Police Busts Fake Jobs Racket With Links to China, Dubai; Three Arrested.

On February 2, a team of police raided H No. 154, Vani Vihar, Uttam Nagar, and apprehended a group of 17 gamblers. The gamblers were found placing bets on playing cards. Subsequently, they were arrested and a case under sections 3/4/9/55 of the Gambling Act was registered at PS Bindapur, the police said.

