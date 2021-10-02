Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday took part in Gandhi Jayanti celebrations organised by BJP workers at Silpukhuri in Guwahati, where he also interacted with locals over tea.

Sonowal paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter and said that Gandhiji's message of humanity and non-violence and his lifelong quest for truth will continue to inspire the world.

The former CM also participated in a cleanliness drive on the occasion.

"The ideals embodied by Bapu are immortal and should be emulated by all to build a strong India,” the minister of ports, shipping and waterways said.

He visited a tea stall later, and shared snacks with BJP karyakartas and common people.

