New Delhi, October 2: Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on those who raise slogans of Godse Zindabad and said that such people should be publicly shamed.

Talking to IANS, Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi said we should not forget the respect India has got at the international level is due to Mahatma Gandhi and the ideals on which Mahatma Gandhi treaded. Gandhi said those who are tweeting 'Godse Zindabad' should be publicly shamed. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Hardeep Singh Puri Distributes 107 Gas Connections Under Ujjwala 2.0 Scheme in Delhi.

Criticizing those who raised Godse Zindabad slogans, Varun Gandhi told IANS that such people should not be allowed to come into the mainstream of Indian politics at all.

"Let me tell you today on Gandhi Jayanti, the whole country is remembering the Father of the Nation. From President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president of the main opposition Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, leaders of all political parties, chief ministers of all the states and the common man of the country also bowed down to Bapu and paid tributes. Mahatma Gandhi was remembered today in many countries of the world. But sadly, on this day, Nathuram Godse Zindabad is also trending on Twitter," he said.

Attacking those who get such slogans trending on Twitter, Varun Gandhi wrote, "India has always been a spiritual superpower, but it is the Mahatma who laid the spiritual foundation of our country through his existence and gave a moral right which is our greatest strength even today. Those tweeting Godse Zindabad are embarrassing the nation."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also condemned the Twitter trend, saying that the glorification of Godse is the result of the hatred that is being sown in the society.

