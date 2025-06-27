Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET), Gandhinagar and conducted a review meeting for the development of libraries and called the library a primary centre for learning about education, culture, and history.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, The library is a primary centre for learning about education, culture, and history."

"Today, I visited the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) centre located in my Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar, and reviewed the development of libraries. Through INFLIBNET, libraries are being continuously developed by integrating them with cutting-edge technologies, enabling them to also serve as support centres for curious children in the field of R&D. Additionally, the mobile app of 'Sastu Sahitya Vardhak Karyalaya' was launched. This app will prove to be very useful for book lovers in obtaining their favourite books," he added.

Amit Shah also planted a sapling at the premises.

Eralier, Amit Shah offered prayers at the over 400-year-old Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Rath Yatra. He offered the "mangala aarti" at 4 am and shared a heartfelt post on his official "X" account, reflecting on his divine experience.

"On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, participating in the Mangla Aarti at Shri Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad, is in itself a divine and extraordinary experience. Today, I joined the Mangla Aarti of Mahaprabhu and offered my prayers. May Mahaprabhu continue to bestow His blessings on all", Amit Shah's 'X' post read.

Earlier, Shah extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the sacred Jagannath Rath Yatra, describing the festival as a "unique confluence of faith and devotion".

"Hail Jagannath! Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Ji is a unique confluence of faith and devotion, which teaches us that moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage is at the core of our being. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Veer Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra for the welfare and progress of all," Shah posted on X.

The Union Minister Shah highlighted the significance of the Rath Yatra, stating that it embodies the essence of moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage. (ANI)

