Noida, Sep 28 (PTI) Residents of Greater Noida might start getting Ganga water by the end of this year, ending their dependence on the groundwater, officials said on Tuesday.

The supply will be made under a special Rs 800-crore project, said officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

The project was started in 2010 and has missed several deadlines over the years.

GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan on Tuesday inspected the master reservoir and reviewed the progress of the project, which is in its final stages.

“Preparations are underway to soon bring 85 cusecs of Ganga water to Greater Noida through the Ganges canal. About Rs 800 crore are being spent on this project and it is expected that the Ganga water would reach Greater Noida homes by the end of this year,” Bhooshan said.

“With the supply of Ganga water, the residents of Greater Noida will be able to get sweet water. At present, water supply in Greater Noida is being done from groundwater only,” he added.

The CEO also directed the officials to beautify the area around the master reservoir with more greenery and by putting wires and cables underground.

“He also instructed them to engrave the story of the descent of the Ganga as per mythologies on the walls of the reservoir complex so that people could be made aware of the Ganga and its purity,” the GNIDA said in a statement.

GNIDA General Manager A K Arora, Deputy GM Salil Yadav and senior managers Kapil Dev Singh and Rajiv Kumar were present during the CEO's visit to the reservoir.

