Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Aligarh Police arrested a notorious gangster carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, after an encounter in the Hastpur outpost area under Iglas police station limits, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amrit Jain, the encounter occurred during a routine checking operation near an angle factory in the Iglas area on January 10.

Also Read | Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: BJP Set To Storm Back To Power in Delhi After 27 Years, Predict Exit Polls.

The gangster, Ravi, a resident of Iglas in Aligarh district, sustained minor injuries during the exchange of fire and was subsequently apprehended. During the operation, police recovered Rs 4,67,500 from Ravi, part of the Rs 12 lakh looted in a recent robbery on January 10.

"Ravi, the main accused and a history-sheeter from Iglas police station, has 12 criminal cases registered against him in Aligarh, Hathras, and Jaipur, including charges of assault, robbery, dacoity, and gangsterism," said SP Amrit Jain.

Also Read | TS TET Result 2025 Declared at tstet2024.aptonline.in, Know Steps To Download Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test Scorecard.

The Rajasthan Police had also declared a bounty of Rs 25,000 on Ravi for his involvement in criminal activities within their jurisdiction. Before his arrest, two of his accomplices had already been apprehended in connection with the same cases.

The police continue to investigate the case to track down other associates linked to the criminal network. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)