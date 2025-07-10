New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging the connectivity issue to Assam's Barak Valley as monsoon wreaked havoc in the state and urged that the road connectivity be immediately restored through coordinated deployment of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He said that the Lumding-Badarpur railway section, which passes through the hills of the Dima Hasao district of the state, remains disrupted, as the stretch has experienced at least seven major breakdowns in the past five years due to landslides and fragile infrastructure.

"I write to you with deep concern regarding the fragile and deteriorating connectivity to Assam's Barak Valley, a situation that has once again reached a crisis point during this year's monsoon season. The Lumding--Badarpur railway section, passing through the vulnerable hills of Dima Hasao, has now become synonymous with chronic disruption. In just the past five years, this stretch has seen at least seven major breakdowns due to landslides, embankment washouts, and fragile infrastructure," Gogoi wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

"Rail service is suspended for weeks, stranding thousands," he added.

Apprising the PM about the conditions of important highways being blocked due to landslides, Gogoi raised the issue of fragile state of road infrastructure in Assam.

"Simultaneously, key highway NH 6, NH 27, and NH 37--particularly near Sonapur, Jatinga, and Harangajao, suffer repeated blockages from landslides and damaged culverts. The recent collapse of the Harang Bridge on the Silchar--Kalain route, despite Rs 137 crore spent on repairs, reflects the fragile state of road infrastructure," the Assam Congress chief wrote.

He said that the Barak Valley, with a population of over 40 lakh citizens, remains isolated due to the shutdown of road and rail services, leaving air travel as the only option.

"With both road and rail now shut, Barak Valley is in total isolation. In the absence of reliable surface connectivity, air travel becomes the only option, but it is one few can afford. One-way airfare between Silchar and Guwahati has crossed Rs 15,000-18,000, more than ten times the usual rate between Agartala and Guwahati," Gogoi stated.

"Barak Valley is home to over 40 lakh citizens, with a proud history of cultural richness and national contribution. Yet the lack of dependable transport infrastructure is stalling economic development, discouraging investment, delaying medical referrals, and pushing the region's youth into despair. Civil society and elected representatives have raised this issue repeatedly, but a long-term, accountable solution remains elusive," he added.

Urging the centre to respond with a time-bound roadmap, Gogoi advocated for double-lining and landslide-proofing the Lumding-Badarpur railway section using modern engineering and geo-barriers.

"Sanction and expedite the alternative Lanka--Chandranathpur (Maynarbond) rail line as a second corridor. Construct climate-resilient alternate bypasses to ensure uninterrupted access during monsoons," he said.

He demanded subsidised flights between Silchar, Guwahati, and Kolkata while also urging that airfare be regulated during road and rail suspensions.

"Reintroduce Air India or UDAN-subsidised flights between Silchar, Guwahati, and Kolkata and regulate airfare during road and rail suspensions through DGCA and MoCA intervention. Launch a Connectivity Revival Package for durable multi-modal transport, including inland waterways via the Barak River," Gogoi said. (ANI)

