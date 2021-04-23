Noida (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 137 with nine more fatalities, while 1,064 new cases, the highest in a day so far, pushed the infection tally to 33,733, official data showed.

The district's active caseload reached 4,793 from 4,088 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 353 patients were discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 28,803, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 137 and the mortality rate stands at 0.41 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 87.99 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,73,653 from 2,59,810 on Thursday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 7,28,980 and the death toll to 10,737 on Friday, the data showed.

