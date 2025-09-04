Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will only monitor the work done by corporations in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Shivakumar said, "GBA will only monitor. The major works will be done by the corporation."

He said that resolving the problems faced by people in Bengaluru would take time and asked citizens to cooperate and pay taxes regularly.

"We have to deliver, make sure every citizen is helped. All the problems of Bangalore city cannot be solved in one day. I know it takes time. Our citizens should also cooperate. They should declare their assets. They should not hide anything. They should pay taxes regularly, and they will get good governance," he said.

This comes after Shivakumar's announcement that the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority have come into effect to enhance urban administration and implement citizen-friendly services.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, Shivakumar said, "September 2 is a special day for Bengaluru. The five city corporations- Bengaluru Central Corporation, Bengaluru North Corporation, Bengaluru South Corporation, Bengaluru East Corporation, Bengaluru West Corporation have come into effect today. The Greater Bengaluru Authority, with 75 members, has been formed under the leadership of the Chief Minister on August 26."

Meanwhile, he told reporters that he met with farmers, legislators and councillors of the Krishna Water Basin area to discuss land acquisition for the Upper Krishna Project.

"Today, we meet the farmers, legislators and councillors of the Krishna Water Basin area regarding taking up the project. We are concentrating on land acquisition for this project. The State Government is committed to completing this project as soon as possible. We aim to obtain the consent of farmers and complete the land acquisition process," DK Shivakumar said. (ANI)

