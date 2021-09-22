Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) In his first Cabinet meeting after undergoing angioplasty last month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday reviewed his administration's public outreach programme which is slated to be launched on October 2.

The Prashashan Sharon ke Sang and Prashasan Gaon ke Sang (the administration with cities and villages) focuses on works like lease allotment and a minister Wednesday said various relaxations will be given to people during the campaign.

It was Gehlot's first cabinet meeting after he recovered to good health following his angioplasty at the SMS government hospital here last month.

After the cabinet meeting, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told reporters that the preparations for the scheme were reviewed and the chief minister instructed the ministers to visit districts during the campaign.

"The Rajasthan government is focusing on the development of the state and welfare of people. For this, Prashasan Sharon ke Sang and Prashasan Gaon ke Sang campaign will be launched from October 2 across the state for works like lease allotment etc," he said.

He said that various relaxations will be given to people during the campaign.

"The chief minister instructed ministers in charge of districts to visit the district during the campaign. The state government is completely focused on doing public welfare work," he said.

Targeting the BJP over its two-day 'Chintan Shivir' (contemplation camp) in Rajsamand's Kumbhalgarh held on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said it was a ‘Chinta Shivir' (camp of worry) as the BJP is worried about the anger and resentment among the public due to the Modi government's policies.

