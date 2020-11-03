Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has constituted a cabinet sub-committee to improve the functioning of all cooperative societies in Rajasthan, according to a statement on Tuesday.

This committee will study the problems of all the cooperative societies, including the milk producing societies, election process and how to improve coordination with the state and district-level cooperatives. It will determine the suggestions and guidelines, among others, for effective work, it said.

Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Lalchand Kataria, Cattle Affairs Minister Pramod Bhaya and Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana will be the members of the committee, according to the statement.

The cooperative societies in the state work mainly in the interest of the farmers, who are directly and indirectly linked to them. Gehlot has approved the constitution of this sub-committee with an aim to improve their functioning by resolving the related problems, it added. PTI

