New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane felicitated all contingents and participants of the Army Day and Republic Day parade on Sunday.

The Bengal Engineers Group Contingent and Garhwal Rifles Regiment Contingent were declared winners and runners up, respectively.

"General MM Naravane COAS felicitated all Contingents and participants of the Army Day and Republic Day Parade 2021. The Bengal Engineers Group Contingent and Garhwal Rifles Regiment Contingent were declared winners and runners up respectively," Army's Western Command tweeted.

The Army Day was observed on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa while the Republic Day parade took place on January 26. (ANI)

