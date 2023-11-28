Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 28 (ANI): To attain a better understanding of forest ecology in the urban landscape, Aaranyak organised an event titled Nature's Wonderland - A journey of curiosity, supported by Wipro Foundation and LEA Associates South Asia Pvt. Ltd. (LASA), focusing on forest biodiversity at the Rani Reserve Forest, Kamrup District.

Ten students of Rani High School participated in the journey accompanied by their faculty, Prarthana Mudoi and Kakali Buragohain organised on Sunday.

"Deforestation, the urban heat island (UHI) effect, freshwater scarcity, pollution, flash floods and climate change are the pertinent issues clouding the metropolis," Aaranyak stated in a press statement.

With cities becoming the locus of economy, trade, and logistics, landscapes around the world are changing due to rapid urbanisation.

Cities are swelling with population influx in search of education, employment, lifestyle, and health care at the cost of natural resources like land, air, forests, rivers, streams, wetlands, croplands, etc.

Aaranyaks Biologist, Jigyas Boruah briefed the participants about the art and science of birdwatching, and the use and adjustment of binoculars to take pleasure in birdwatching. Baruah described the ecology and habitat characteristics of the birds, Scarlet Minivet (Pericrocotus speciosus), Bronzed Drongo (Dicrurus aeneus), Black-hooded Oriole (Oriolus xanthornus), White-throated Kingfisher (Halcyon smyrnensis), Black-crested Bulbul (Rubigula flaviventris), spotted by the students while trailing in the Reserve Forest.Amid the environmental challenges, Guwahati, the bowl-shaped city dotted by green-covered hills, is thriving due to the presence of forest in the city as well as in the periphery of the city.

"These forests provide multiple environmental services like heat mitigation, air and noise pollution reduction, groundwater recharge as well as other nature-based solutions, and socio-economic and psychological benefits," Aaranyak further said.

Aaranyaks environmentalist Tanvi Hussain gave the participants an insight into the satellite-based navigation device, GPS and the process of trilateration for determining the geo-location of a place widely used in all modern gadgets.

The nature enthusiasts relieved their uphill climb tiredness meditating to the trickling music of the Kopili stream.

While Aaranyaks Wasima Begum carried out a biodiversity understanding and story-telling session Leaves Museum by the fallen leaves collected by the students on the trail.

A group of students arranged the collected leaves as a flower to outline the variety and variability of flora and fauna. Another group arranged the leaves to depict Lord Ganesha to outline the shrinking of wild habitats emphasizing Human-Elephant coexistence.

The activity threw light on the enthusiasm and awareness of the GenZ on environmental issues and biodiversity conservation.

The coordination and conduction of the journey were shouldered by Aaranyaks Pranab Goswami and Wasima Begum facilitated by Bijay Kalita and Bikash Goyari. (ANI)

