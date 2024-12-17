Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Khanna resident Sameer Kumar moved to Georgia around six months ago but little did his family members know that he would not return alive. The 20-year-old was among the 11 Indian nationals found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said the initial inspection found no signs of injury or violence. Carbon monoxide poisoning was the reason behind the deaths of the 11 people -- employees of an Indian restaurant 'Haveli' in Gudauri -- local media reported, citing police.

Also Read | .

The Indian mission in Tbilisi said it was saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of the Indian nationals and extended its deepest condolences to their families.

Sameer Kumar's brother Gurdeep Kumar, who is a resident of Khanna in the Ludhiana district of Punjab, said the family spoke to him last time on his birthday on December 14.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty Case Before Gauhati High Court: Assam Court Bans Buffalo and Bulbul Bird Fights During January.

Later, when we could not establish contact with him, we found the restaurant's number online and spoke to the manager who told us about the tragic incident, said Gurdeep Kumar.

Sameer Kumar had gone to Georgia around six months ago, he added.

His family members have urged the Centre and the Punjab government to take steps to bring back his body.

Ravinder Kala, a resident of Jalandhar, was also among the 11 Indians who died in the incident. His grief-stricken family members said Kala had been in Georgia for the last eight years.

Kala spoke to his family members on Friday and told them that a storm had hit the city. The family came to know about his death on Sunday. Kala is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Arvinder Singh and his wife Gurvinder Kaur, hailing from Sunam, were also among the deceased. One of their relatives said they had gone to Georgia in March this year.

Moga resident Gagandeep Singh, 24, was also among the deceased. He had gone to Georgia four months ago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)