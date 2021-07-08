Mathura (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) German Ambassador to India Walter J Lyndner visited the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Farah here, the organisation which runs the facility said on Thursday.

"We should vehemently oppose any cruelty inflicted on elephants anywhere in the world, even in India," he said.

During his visit to the centre run by Wildlife SOS on Wednesday, the ambassador said he was impressed with the care provided to elephants there.

"I extend my support to the 'Refuse to Ride' campaign mooted by NGO Wildlife SOS,” he said, referring to the campaign against elephants being held captive for tourist rides.

Wildlife SOS associate founder and CEO Kartik Satyanarayan thanked the ambassador for his support and said the organisation aims to educate people for the conservation of elephants.

